Kendrick Lamar has released the visually stunning new music video for “All the Stars,” his collab with SZA for the soundtrack of Marvel’s “Black Panther.”

The video is earning praise on social media, where fans are pointing out the possible inspiration behind the scenes.

All the Stars (SZA) ; Infinity Mirrored Room-The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away (Yayoi Kusama) pic.twitter.com/95xUWrG6mk — IS THERE A BUDGET? (@goldenpolaroid) February 6, 2018

All The Stars (SZA); Richard Mosse's infrared photos of the war in Congo pic.twitter.com/G4YcYJgrH5 — IS THERE A BUDGET? (@goldenpolaroid) February 6, 2018

all the stars is really THAT video pic.twitter.com/oLKp9ofjHD — selin (@killmongerx) February 6, 2018

These All The Stars visuals are crazy pic.twitter.com/fkCbRzZOFz — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 6, 2018

“All the Stars” is the pair’s first track together since SZA’s “Doves in the Wind” off her album “Ctrl.”

K. Dot is producing and curating the soundtrack for “Black Panther,” which is directed by “Creed” director Ryan Coogler.

“Black Panther” hits theaters on February 16.

