The “I have black friends” defense just got an upgrade.

Donald Trump Jr. defended his father against widespread accusations of racism in a new interview with conservative news site The Daily Caller.

“The real problem is those things exist, certainly racism exists, but if it’s your response to any argument you can’t win, you actually do a real disservice to those people actually afflicted by it,” Don Jr. told by Ginni Thomas, “by those people who are actually oppressed and hurt by real racism and real sexism.”

According to Don Jr.’s logic, if a then-real estate mogul and reality TV show host has a photo op with a rapper like Diddy, he is forever exempt from claims of racism.

“It’s been terrible to watch, because I know him, I’ve seen him my whole life, I’ve seen the things he’s done. It’s amazing, all the rappers, all the this, all his African-American friends, from Jesse Jackson to Al Sharpton, I have pictures with them,” Donald Trump Jr. said, “it was only when he got into politics that all of a sudden, ‘Oh, he’s the most terrible human being ever.’”

You can watch the cringeworthy segment if you wish below.

