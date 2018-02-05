Filed Under:captial comedy festival, Contests, DAR constitution Hall, sommore, tommy davidson, wpgc
Tommy Davidson arrives at the "Downsizing" Los Angeles Special Screening held at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, CA on Monday, December 18, 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Listen to WPGC all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Capital Comedy Festival, featuring comedians Sommore, Arnez J, Don DC Curry, George Wallace, Tommy Davidson, George Wilborn.

The show goes down Friday, March 23 at DAR Constitution Hall.

Tickets are on sale now.

For Tickets & More Event Information Click Here 

For complete contest rules, go here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live