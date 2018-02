(Photo by Joe Russo/imageSPACE). ***

Listen all week for your chance to win tickets to WPGC Presents Method Man & Redman.

The show is slated for Saturday, February 24 at The Howard Theatre and it’s hosted by our very own Joe Clair, with music by DJ Book.

Tickets are on sale now.

For tickets & more info click here

Find WPGC-FM’s general contest rules here