Hip-hop artist Young Jeezy performs on stage at the Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2014 at the Barclays Center In the New York borough of Brooklyn, NY, on October 30, 2014.(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Listen to Tony Redz all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to check out The Coldest Summer Tour starring Jeezy.

The show is Sunday, March 4 at The Fillmore Silver Spring.

Tickets are on sale now

. For Tickets & More Event Information Click Here

Courtesy of Live Nation

For complete contest rules, go here.