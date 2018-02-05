Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Hart might be the most popular comedian in the world but even he didn’t have enough clout to join the Eagles on stage as they celebrated their first Super Bowl.

lol kevin hart can’t get up on stage pic.twitter.com/Hciq7l3X1t — dan andrews (@panteraderosado) February 5, 2018

The Philly native was hype, to say the least, and wanted to celebrate the Super Bowl with his team. One problem, though, security wasn’t having it.

Hart handled the embarrassing moment like a champ and released a video apologizing for his antics.

“Uh, to all the kids out there I just wanna say don’t drink. Ya know, when alcohol is in your system you do dumb stuff,” Hart said. “Me trying to go on stage with the trophy is definitely in the top two stupidest things I’ve ever done.”

The attempt to get on stage wasn’t Hart’s first blunder of the night, either. Moments earlier, a slurring Hart also crashed Deion Sanders post-game interview and accidentally dropped the F-bomb on live TV.

Probably a night to forget for the popular comedian, though he’ll still wake up rich and fan of the Super Bowl champions.

