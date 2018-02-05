Photo via PGPD

A 37-year-old man who was last seen in Oxon Hill on the morning of February 2 is missing, Prince George’s County police say.

MISSING: 37 y/o Joseph Parham. Last seen 2/2/18 at 6:40 am in the 800 block of Maury Ave. in Oxon Hill. He is 6’4’’ & 305 lbs. Mr. Parham was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, light blue long-sleeved uniform shirt, and dark blue uniform pants. pic.twitter.com/xOkEYNPexu — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 4, 2018

STILL MISSING: Please help bring home 37 y/o Joseph Alexander Parham. https://t.co/TCCLTeUkct pic.twitter.com/11CBxX6czX — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 5, 2018

MISSING CONTINUED: Mr. Parham is believed to be driving a black 2015 Nissan Altima bearing DC registration FH7697. pic.twitter.com/DXlcERmzb8 — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 4, 2018

Joseph Alexander Parham was last seen in the 800 block of Maury Avenue in Oxon Hill around 6:40 a.m. on February 2.

Parham is described as an African American male, 6’4”, and 305 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, light blue long-sleeved uniform shirt, and dark blue uniform pants.

Parham could be driving a black Nissan Altima, with DC license plate FH7697, police say.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter