Filed Under:Missing man, pgpd
Photo via PGPD

A 37-year-old man who was last seen in Oxon Hill on the morning of February 2 is missing, Prince George’s County police say.

Joseph Alexander Parham was last seen in the 800 block of Maury Avenue in Oxon Hill around 6:40 a.m. on February 2.

Parham is described as an African American male, 6’4”, and 305 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, light blue long-sleeved uniform shirt, and dark blue uniform pants.

Parham could be driving a black Nissan Altima, with DC license plate FH7697, police say.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live