Photo via PGPD
A 37-year-old man who was last seen in Oxon Hill on the morning of February 2 is missing, Prince George’s County police say.
Joseph Alexander Parham was last seen in the 800 block of Maury Avenue in Oxon Hill around 6:40 a.m. on February 2.
Parham is described as an African American male, 6’4”, and 305 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, light blue long-sleeved uniform shirt, and dark blue uniform pants.
Parham could be driving a black Nissan Altima, with DC license plate FH7697, police say.
