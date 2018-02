Photo via PGPD

Officers are investigating the death of a man who was found in a road suffering from stab wounds late Sunday night.

We are investigating a homicide in the 1300 blk of Glacier Ave. Officers responded Sunday around 11:20pm to check on a man in the road. Adult male victim found suffering from stab wound, died later at the hospital. Prelim: Detectives do not believe this was a random crime. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 5, 2018

Police responded to the 1300 blk of Glacier Ave around 11:20 p.m. to check on a man in the road. They found an adult man suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

This is an ongoing story that will be updated.

