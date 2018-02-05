Photo via PGPD

An Oxon Hill High School student was shot at the parking lot of the school, police confirmed to NBC4’s Shomari Stone.

Officers responded to the 6700 block of Leyte Drive around 5:15 for the report of a shooting. They found a teenage male suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The boy was shot after he got into an argument with a person side in a car, WJLA reports. The suspect fled the scene.

Police are working to determine a motive in the shooting, they do not believe the shooting was random.