Photo: Rony Alwin

By Scott T. Sterling

Migos, meet Charles Barkley.

The “Bad and Boujee” rappers are set to appear as musical guests on the March 3 episode of Saturday Night Live, with NBA superstar Charles Barkley tapped to host.

Migos’ SNL date comes as the group’s latest album, Culture II, has debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 after its first week of release.