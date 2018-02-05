Justin Timberlake performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)
While some football fans took issue with the match-up of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the New England Patriots, and many of the ads fell flat, we can all agree that Twitter came through in a big way on Super Bowl Sunday.
Related: Kevin Hart Denied Access To Eagles Super Bowl Podium & Drops F-Bomb
The Twitterverse exploded with memes and jokes before, during, and after the game — from imagining what that #SelfieKid was looking at on his phone to photoshopping Crying Jordan faces onto Tom Brady.
Check out a few of the funniest tweets from Super Bowl LII below:
Follow @WPGC on Twitter
Follow @WPGC on Instagram