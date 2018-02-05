Justin Timberlake performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

While some football fans took issue with the match-up of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the New England Patriots, and many of the ads fell flat, we can all agree that Twitter came through in a big way on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Twitterverse exploded with memes and jokes before, during, and after the game — from imagining what that #SelfieKid was looking at on his phone to photoshopping Crying Jordan faces onto Tom Brady.

Check out a few of the funniest tweets from Super Bowl LII below:

Today’s the day to find out, once and for all, which mid-size has the biggest towing capacity in its class. — Alec Sulkin (@thesulk) February 4, 2018

the fake melania was in fact tom brady in a wig: a conspiracy theory pic.twitter.com/uckyQXD8PW — KT NELSON (@KrangTNelson) February 4, 2018

brady looks like the overconfident european assassin who dies in the last twenty minutes of an action movie pic.twitter.com/dXvX47xtxS — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 4, 2018

To be fair MLK’s ghost is probably happier he’s selling cars than performing with Justin Timberlake — Ira Madison III (@ira) February 5, 2018

"It's a dick in a box!" pic.twitter.com/IgO3SUnS8b — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) February 5, 2018

Y’all it is SO quiet in here. Only the fake crowd y’all see on camera cares about Justin. pic.twitter.com/V01zFCeLbE — Chaos and Disorder (@onlychyld) February 5, 2018

Tom Brady’s gonna rage eat an extra almond tonight — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) February 5, 2018

Did my best in a hurry pic.twitter.com/IGX76Qke1S — LINK IN BIO (@mrkelseymalone) February 5, 2018

We have heard the rumors regarding an alleged ostrich ride through the city last night. Although this would be quite a feat, please rest assured no ostriches call the Zoo home and all our feathered friends are safe. Go birds! #FlyEaglesFly — Philadelphia Zoo (@phillyzoo) February 5, 2018

We are excited to serve everyone biscuits tomorrow morning at our Philadelphia location but in order to do that it needs to be not burned down please — Hardee's (@Hardees) February 5, 2018

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia: a play in three acts. pic.twitter.com/e9ibHKwL1M — 𝕂𝕦𝕣𝕥 🎧 𝕂𝕠𝕙𝕝𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕕𝕥 (@KurtKohlstedt) February 5, 2018

Attention Boston. All Dunkin Donuts locations are now Wawas. You will welcome your new overlords as liberators. I repeat, all Dunkin Donuts locations are now Wawas. — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) February 5, 2018

