Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce took zero time to move on from Alex Smith.

Kelce faced Alvin Kamara in a game of Madden at the EA Sports Super Bowl party and the first thing he did was bench Alex Smith for Pat Mahomes. Ouch.

At @EASPORTS Super Bowl party. Travis Kelce playing Alvin Kamara in Madden and the first thing Kelce does is bench Alex Smith for Pat Mahomes 😂😂 — Dan Hellie (@DanHellie) February 2, 2018

The Redskins traded for Alex Smith and then signed him to an extension late Tuesday night, likely ending Kirk Cousins tenure in Washington D.C.

On to the next for Kelce, I guess.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter