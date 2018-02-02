(Photo by Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/MCT/Sipa USA)

After the Redskins traded for Alex Smith, former Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III chimed in with a reaction that had people scratching their heads.

“Some how…Some way…they will blame this on me. No doubt,” Griffin III tweeted, even though the trade and, really anything Redskin-related right now, has absolutely nothing to do with him.

Speaking to the Washington Post’s Kimberly A. Martin at Super Bowl media week, Griffin III shrugged off the tweet as an innocent joke.



Guess who’s *also* here: @RGIII. Said he’s “willing to play wherever” and still has faith he’ll get an opportunity in the #NFL. Adds, his tweet about the Alex Smith trade the other day was a joke #Redskins pic.twitter.com/6jSOduGaQk — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) February 2, 2018



“It was completely a joke. You gotta be able to laugh at yourself in life. It’s something that can keep you humble,” Griffin said. “When adversity strikes, you stare it down, laugh at it, move on, press forward and continue going. It was 100 percent a joke. I think the people who laughed about it understand it was a joke. The people who got sensitive about it…maybe they should…not.”

Griffin is still hoping to get signed by an NFL franchise. He last played with the Cleveland Browns in 2016.

