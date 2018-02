Photo Credit: Theresa Bouche/AdMedia

Martin, Gina, and Pam recently reunited and there’s a photo to prove it!

#martin lunch..what's good #martinlawrence A post shared by Zam Zhinga (@thegamutt) on Feb 2, 2018 at 7:02am PST

Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell-Martin, and Tichina Arnold spoke with TMZ about a possible reboot.

I don’t know…but doing a reboot without Tommy Ford, who played the role of Martin’s jobless friend but passed away in October of 2016.

Can they do really a “Martin” reboot without Tommy though?

