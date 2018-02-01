Photo via PGPD

Three suspects have been arrested in the death of 18-year-old Allyssa Banks, an honor student in her first year of college, who was shot and killed in a car in Largo in 2016. Her boyfriend was also shot but he survived.

Banks was helping her boyfriend park his far when they were both caught in the crossfire.

Josue Vasquez has been indicted for the first degree murder of Banks. Two others have been arrested as well and have bond hearings today.

SA Alsobrooks & Chief Stawinski announce indictment in murder of Allyssa Banks. https://t.co/qqjozsShAV — PG_SAO (@PG_SAO) February 1, 2018

Authorities believe the shooting was gang-related but Banks and her boyfriend were not the intended targets.

“This is a gang-involved crime. The individuals went there on that night, looking for another individual that was part of a local crew in that area and they mistaken the two victims for members of a larger crew,” police said.

“I am really satisfied today to announce the indictment,” Prince George’s County States Attorney Angela D. Alsobrooks said.