Filed Under:Three Suspects Arrested in 2016 Murder of 18-Year-Old Allyssa Banks
Photo via PGPD

Three suspects have been arrested in the death of 18-year-old Allyssa Banks, an honor student in her first year of college, who was shot and killed in a car in Largo in 2016. Her boyfriend was also shot but he survived.

Banks was helping her boyfriend park his far when they were both caught in the crossfire.

Josue Vasquez has been indicted for the first degree murder of Banks. Two others have been arrested as well and have bond hearings today.

Authorities believe the shooting was gang-related but Banks and her boyfriend were not the intended targets.

“This is a gang-involved crime. The individuals went there on that night, looking for another individual that was part of a local crew in that area and they mistaken the two victims for members of a larger crew,” police said.

“I am really satisfied today to announce the indictment,” Prince George’s County States Attorney Angela D. Alsobrooks said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live