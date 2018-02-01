Kevin Hart - Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

It came to him in a dream, Kevin Hart tells the Joe Clair Morning Show.

The Super Bowl score “is gonna be 86-6, Eagles. Don’t talk to me about this game. I had a dream; I saw it crystal clear.”

Hear him share his predictions on WPGC:

The comedian’s “Irresponsible” Tour kicks off March 23 in Baltimore, and comes to the Capital One Arena in the District on September 15.

"I cannot wait," Hart says. "It's nothing but love whenever I come to D.C. You guys have forever showed up and showed out for me."

He promises this is his best comedy to date: "real, authentic, raw, rugged."

Get tickets for Hart's stand-up tour here.

