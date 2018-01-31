Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
The Redskins traded for Alex Smith and then signed him to an extension late Tuesday night, likely ending Kirk Cousins tenure in Washington D.C. It didn’t take long for Redskins and non-Redskin players to react.
The most interesting reaction had to be from cornerback Kendall Fuller, who actually found out on Twitter that he was included in the trade.
It was a wild night on Twitter, to say the least. Check out the reaction from around the league.
Even non-football players, like Nats star Bryce Harper, shared their opinions.
And, even though he’s not on an NFL roster right now, RGIII just had to say something.
