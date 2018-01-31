Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Redskins traded for Alex Smith and then signed him to an extension late Tuesday night, likely ending Kirk Cousins tenure in Washington D.C. It didn’t take long for Redskins and non-Redskin players to react.

The most interesting reaction had to be from cornerback Kendall Fuller, who actually found out on Twitter that he was included in the trade.

Mannnnn im safe! I ain’t get traded — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018

Me on Twitter after tweeting all that then finding out i got traded! 😂 pic.twitter.com/YHhCzzcsZj — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018

It was a wild night on Twitter, to say the least. Check out the reaction from around the league.

Men And Woman Lie!!! #NUMBERS Tell The Truth!!! Offense Wins Games!! Defense Wins Championships!!! — DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) January 31, 2018

Never Saw Any Bullshit Like This In My Life!! Idc who i rub wrong because you never sat in a meeting nor put in work with my dawg!! People say they wanna win right but you throw away your best defender!?!? Somebody you can set a standard with?!?! #Defense will win championships!! — DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) January 31, 2018

And We Took a Major Step down from the best slot corner In The Game!! No disrespect to nobody on my squad or coming to my squad but we basically took a step backwards by giving away @KeFu11er who graded 90 overall which is Elite and hard too do!!! Smh 🤦‍♂️ — DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) January 31, 2018

Wow 😮 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 31, 2018

Blake Griffin, Alex Smith…… Never forget it’s a business first!! Both great players and great for their teams and they are being shipped out. It’s a blessing to be a professional athlete but when the business kicks in it’s always tough. — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) January 31, 2018

Can’t say enough about the guy…. one of the best competitors and teammates I’ve ever been around. Someone who I owe a lot of my success to, and a guy that’s been a class act through all the ups n downs. Thanks for all the memories brotha! pic.twitter.com/OoGxBeOijY — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) January 31, 2018

Please don’t take my last RT as any indirect message. I un-RT it. I saw the quote and thought I was profound. Had no idea about the Alex vs Kirk thing. If I have a problem with any man I’m not afraid to tell them to their face. 💯 — OG aka CAPTAIN 23 (@DeAngeloHall23) January 31, 2018

It’s been a pleasure, my friend @KeFu11er I have a lot of respect for you. The Chiefs are getting a hell of a player. Because what you do, leading up to Sundays, is what makes you special Talent is everywhere. But not the intangibles a guy like you brings to the table — Will Compton (@_willcompton) January 31, 2018

Man go throw some footballs at trees! Lol https://t.co/DXvgUUJhZl — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) January 31, 2018

Dang 😳😳😳😳😳 didn’t see that trade coming — Chris Baker (@cbakerswaggy) January 31, 2018

They gotta get Kirk down in Duval. — Jeron Johnson (@Jus_Showoff) January 31, 2018

Even non-football players, like Nats star Bryce Harper, shared their opinions.

Maybe I’m crazy, but how do you get rid of @KirkCousins8? Isn’t he good? Like really good? Just a thought! #DC pic.twitter.com/lIY4ZeU0fT — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) January 31, 2018

And, even though he’s not on an NFL roster right now, RGIII just had to say something.

Big moves being made sheesh — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 31, 2018

