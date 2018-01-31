Photo: Crash / Sipa / USA Today
Kendrick Lamar has shared the tracklist for “Black Panther,” and the collabs are epic!
The featured artists include SZA, ScHoolboyQ, 2 Chainz, Khalid, Swae Lee, Vince Staples, Jorja Smith, Ab-Soul, Anderson .Paak, James Blake, Jay Rock, Travis Scott, The Weeknd and many more.
K. Dot is producing and curating the soundtrack for the movie, which is directed by “Creed” director Ryan Coogler. “Black Panther: The Album” is out February 9.
“Black Panther” hits theaters on February 16. Win advance screening tickets by listening to WPGC.
Watch the latest trailer below:
