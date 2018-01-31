Photo via PGPD

A Prince George’s County homeowner shot a suspect who broke into the basement of his home, kicked a door down, and was headed to his living room.

The shooting occurred in the 11700 block of Chantilly Lane in Mitchellville.

The suspect broke into the basement and began kicking a door that led into the main floor of the home.

The suspect was able to break through the door where he then encountered the homeowner.

The homeowner shot the suspect twice with a handgun. The suspect fled from the home. Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. for the report of a shooting. When they arrived they canvassed the area and received another call around 1:45 a.m. for a man shot needing help in the 3800 block of Clairton Drive.

The suspect was located and taken to a local hospital.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter