Former NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife were killed in a single car crash early Wednesday morning, TMZ reports.

Butler, who played one season for the Wizards (2014-2015), and his wife Leah Labelle, an R&B singer who appeared on “American Idol,” were in the accident at around 2 a.m. According to TMZ, Butler lost control of his Range Rover, struck a parking meter and hit a wall. The car flipped.

Police told TMZ that the car was speeding at the time of the accident.

Butler was 38 and his wife was 31.

Remembrances have been pouring in on social media:

We send our thoughts and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah. #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/Ysx4BVYEcU — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 31, 2018

Rasual Butler was one of the ultimate role players who carved out a long-ass niche in the NBA. RIP. pic.twitter.com/EkZ6Dxximv — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) January 31, 2018

Omg….. RIP Rasual Butler :(( terrible News 😢 — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) January 31, 2018

Rasual Butler had a rejuvenating season with the #Wizards in 2014. After a few years plagued with injury, Butler shot 39% from 3, averaged 7.7 points. More importantly, a classy locker room guy who provided solid veteran leadership for a young team that needed it. Rest in peace. — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) January 31, 2018

Just heard the sad news of former @WashWizards Rasual Butler passing away in a single car accident early Wednesday morning in LA. His wife Leah was also killed. Butler was 38 years old #DCFamily #NBA — Chris Miller 🎥🎙🏀 (@cmillsnbcs) January 31, 2018

damn. i remember leah labelle when pharrell was pushing her heavyyyy. smh. https://t.co/jSOtyReVm4 — niki (@missjournalism) January 31, 2018

