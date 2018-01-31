(Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)
Former NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife were killed in a single car crash early Wednesday morning, TMZ reports.
Butler, who played one season for the Wizards (2014-2015), and his wife Leah Labelle, an R&B singer who appeared on “American Idol,” were in the accident at around 2 a.m. According to TMZ, Butler lost control of his Range Rover, struck a parking meter and hit a wall. The car flipped.
Police told TMZ that the car was speeding at the time of the accident.
Butler was 38 and his wife was 31.
Remembrances have been pouring in on social media:
