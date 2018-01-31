(Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post/Getty Images)

A 17-year-old Ballou High School student with special needs has died after three people jumped him inside a classroom at the high school, NBC Washington reports.

Before he died, Joevon Smith told police he was attacked because he refused to let the culprits use his cellphone.

The attack took place on January 10; Smith died 19 days later on January 29. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Smith was punched and kicked in the body and face along with getting sprayed with perfume, according to police reports.

