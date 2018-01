(Photo by Ben Hider/PictureGroup) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Blue Ivy Carter already has some spunk to her!

Video from 60th Annual Grammys Award Show Sunday night shows 6-year-old Blue Ivy motioning for her parents to stop clapping after a speech by singer Camila Cabello.

Blue really told Beyoncé and Jay Z to calm down 💀 pic.twitter.com/BrTHWNr9ix — Best song on ST (@beyupdates_) January 29, 2018

I have no idea what Blue Ivy is doing but I’m here for it. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/Wxeb1IWWju — Emily Jokinen (@EmJJokinen) January 29, 2018

Blue Ivy was like “no no I will give the signal to clap” 😂 pic.twitter.com/6BqLqutKYY — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) January 29, 2018

Clearly, Blue Ivy is already calling the shots at the tender age of 6!

