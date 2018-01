Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Former Redskins offensive coordinator and current St.Louis Rams head coach Sean McVay may not have been eliminated from the NFL playoffs but he’s still winning in real life because his girlfriend Veronika Khomynο»Ώ is smoking hot.

Rams Coach Sean McVay Dating Smoking Hot European https://t.co/3pquL681RU — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) January 29, 2018

Rams head coach Sean McVay continues to dominate life like few have done before…meet his Urkranian girlfriend Veronika Khomyn https://t.co/YOqnPhAFpl pic.twitter.com/KDZXcJ2WvJ — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) January 27, 2018

Rams HC Sean McVay Takes a Quick Vacation to Hawaii With Girlfriend Veronika Khomyn (Photos) https://t.co/R0kCNc1q2G pic.twitter.com/k7bgcPSPZJ — Robert Littal (@BSO) January 27, 2018

Sean McVay’s GF Veronika Khomyn isπŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯ pic.twitter.com/N6hg6K6zKW — Riggo 70 Chip πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈπŸΊπŸ€™πŸΌπŸ– (@karl_diesel) January 3, 2018

#Rams head coach Sean McVay is an NFL coach and to no surprise his girlfriend is stronger than new rope. pic.twitter.com/CmfKZ7KuYA — Landry Locker (@LandryLocker) November 10, 2017

The pair actually started dating when McVay was still coaching in D.C.

McVay is clearly winning off the field.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter