Kim Kardashian (Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

Kim Karashian is showing off her new hairstyle and a whole lot more in a recent batch of photos on social media.

The day began with her debut of what she calls her “Bo Derek braids.”

Braids #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Jan 28, 2018 at 6:57pm PST

This let many on Twitter called her out for cultural appropriation.

Kim Kardashian really said “Bo Derek braids” knowing damn well what she was doing pic.twitter.com/zuBeNCLh6k — Nicole (@NICOLEJMXO) January 29, 2018

Kim Kardashian said she got "Bo Derek braids." She is 100% out here trolling Black women. You can't convince me otherwise. pic.twitter.com/LZeh4f8BqH — Tina Vasquez (@TheTinaVasquez) January 29, 2018

Kim Kardashian got on Fulani braids and called them “Bo Derek” braids. These why culture appropriation trash. Also, how many times is that family gonna get dragged for them to stop appropriating other people’s culture. This why Beyonce don’t like her stiff lips ass. pic.twitter.com/Nd2NHt7aOB — Pink India👩🏾‍💼 (@Yoldeeee) January 29, 2018

I just KNOW I ain't seen Kim Kardashian with braids and beads. Can someone tell her to stop appropriating our culture cause Kanye clearly ain't. Smh. — goku (@oluwablk) January 27, 2018

They are called Fulani braids or some may even say corn rows. You could of called them either one but you called them "Bo derek" giving credit to a white woman for a black style knowing you already catch heat for culture vulturing. #KimKardashian #culturalvul pic.twitter.com/aIF4NzJ9rw — Roses🌷 (@Teenagenature) January 29, 2018

But that didn’t stop the Kim from posting. The “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star shared some revealing pics on her IG later.

Straight from the polaroid @marcushyde A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 12:01pm PST

BO WEST A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 12:58pm PST

If you’re so inclined, you can see more of Kim’s highly NSFW pics on her Instagram.

Looks like Kim got sassy with Lindsay Lohan (?) in the replies?

Look at the replies….😳 pic.twitter.com/pOjBq5FY4e — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 29, 2018

No doubt the conversation will continue.

