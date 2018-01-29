Filed Under:Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian (Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

Kim Karashian is showing off her new hairstyle and a whole lot more in a recent batch of photos on social media.

The day began with her debut of what she calls her “Bo Derek braids.”

Braids #kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

This let many on Twitter called her out for cultural appropriation.

But that didn’t stop the Kim from posting. The “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star shared some revealing pics on her IG later.

Straight from the polaroid @marcushyde

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

BO WEST

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

If you’re so inclined, you can see more of Kim’s highly NSFW pics on her Instagram.

Looks like Kim got sassy with Lindsay Lohan (?) in the replies?

No doubt the conversation will continue.

