Photo credit: Eyasu Delesa

A 16-year-old girl died Sunday from injuries she sustained after being shot in Northeast D.C. on Thursday, NBC Washington reports.

Taiyania Thompson was shot around 3 p.m. on January 25 inside an apartment in the 1000 block of Mt. Olivet Road NE. A person of interest is in police custody, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said Thursday. He was leaving the scene when officers arrived.

“It looks like the event occurred inside of an apartment, when that happens there is a strong likelihood that it is domestic,” Newsham said.

There were no signed of forced entry at the home, police say.

The teenager was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died Sunday.

