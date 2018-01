(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

The stars were out and they were stunting for the Roc Nation Grammy brunch.

From Beyoncé, to Cassie, Diddy, Big Sean, Mariah Carey,Jay Z’s friends and loved ones gathered at the top of One World Trade Center in New York City for the pre-Grammy festivities.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 27, 2018 at 6:43pm PST

p>

this is what i meant about Mariah and Jay's friendship being the purest thing! this photo is @MariahCarey's "even tho I declared 'brunch' OVER, when Jay calls, I'm there!" face. 😂 #RocNationBrunch pic.twitter.com/FaQNba4Rat — Mark Sundstrom (@106th) January 27, 2018