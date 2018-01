Bruno Mars and Cardi B perform “Finesse” during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards (Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY)

Bruno Mars and Cardi B brought energy and fun to the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night with their performance of “Finesse (Remix).”

Sporting the same “Living Color” theme as they did in their music video for the track, the two artists were a crowd favorite.

