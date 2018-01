Photo via PGPD

A body was found in a burning car in Oxon Hill, police say.

Fire officials responded to avehicle fire at the 1500 block of Southern Avenue around 2 p.m. Saturday. They discovered the remains of an adult body inside the car.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death and identity of the victim.

No further details are made immediately availab;e.

