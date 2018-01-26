Relisha Rudd was last seen alive on March 1, 2014. (Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department)

Authorities are searching the Anacostia River for Relisha Rudd after they received a new tip that the missing girl may be in it, NBC Washington reports.

Search teams dispersed across a portion of the river around 6 a.m. Friday. The area is very close to the the homeless shelter where Rudd was last seen.

The tipster told authorities that Rudd’s body may have been put into the Anacostia river, NBC4 says.

Ruddwas 8-years-old when she went missing in March of 2014. She was living at D.C. General homeless shelter with her mother and siblings.

The body of 51-year-old Kahlil Tatum, a janitor at the shelter, was found after he shot himself in Kenilworth Park. Police say he was the last person seen with Relisha.

