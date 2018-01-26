(Photo by Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Jemele Hill is leaving the 6 p.m. edition of Sportscenter to join ESPN’s The Undefeated, described as the “premier platform for exploring the intersections of race, sports and culture,” Sports Illustrated reports.

Hill and Michael Smith hosted the widely popular Sportscenter timeslot since relaunching last February. Hill was suspended for two weeks by ESPN after she called Donald Trump “a white supremacist,” on Twitter.

The network said Hill’s comments “do not represent the position of ESPN.” The decision was met with much backlash.

