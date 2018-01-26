Filed Under:Jemele Hill, Sportscenter
(Photo by Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Jemele Hill is leaving the 6 p.m. edition of Sportscenter to join ESPN’s The Undefeated, described as the “premier platform for exploring the intersections of race, sports and culture,” Sports Illustrated reports.

Hill and Michael Smith hosted the widely popular Sportscenter timeslot since relaunching last February. Hill was suspended for two weeks by ESPN after she called Donald Trump “a white supremacist,” on Twitter.

The network said Hill’s comments “do not represent the position of ESPN.” The decision was met with much backlash.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live