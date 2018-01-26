Erykah Badu had some words for WPGC’s Poet after the host poked fun at Badu over her recent comments about seeing “something good in Hitler.”
“Everybody is scratching their heads when it comes to Erykah Badu. She did an interview when she said ‘look here, I’m a humanist, I can find the good in everyone,” Poet said in the Dish Nation report. “She said he made some really great paintings. She also wants to hang out with Hilbil so I don’t know what’s going on right now.”
Badu left a shady comment on the post.
In a recent interview with Vulture, Badu said “I see good in everybody. I saw something good in Hitler.”
The comments caught a ton of backlash.