Two teenagers have been arrested for brazenly shooting a cab driver Wednesday morning in Clinton. The same suspects carjacked a separate cab driver later that morning in Largo.

ARREST IN CAB DRIVER SHOOTING: Two teens in custody. They’re also linked to separate cab carjacking two hours after shooting. https://t.co/aij7sl2zrA pic.twitter.com/iqRULPgzjk — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 25, 2018

The suspects are 17-year-old Malik Samuels of the 1100 block of Falconett Court in Upper Marlboro and 17-year-old Robert Walker of the 9200 block of Edmonston Road in Greenbelt.

The two teens face attempted murder and related charges. They’re being charged as adults.

Officers were called to the 9000 block of Ballard Lane in Clinton for a shooting around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. They found the cab driver suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The driver is in critical but stable condition.

In the carjacking, the suspects called a cab at Woodlawn Boulevard and Torington Place in Largo around 4:25 a.m.

One of the suspects got into the cab and demanded money and the cab. The suspects got away with the vehicle. The driver was not hurt.

Officers arrested the suspects in less than 24 hours.