A 12-year old girl was found dead after an apparent suicide inside her dorm room at a D.C. Boarding School on Tuesday. Her mother says she was bullied, NBC Washington reports.

“She did tell me that a lot of kids would be bullying her, picking on her. And when she tried to tell the staff, they wouldn’t do nothing about it,” Pat Denson told NBC Washington . “But when she reacted, they put her as the bully.”

The girl’s body was found at at The SEED Public Charter School of Washington (SEED DC). She was a seventh grader at the school.

The school reached out to parents to let them know they can pick up their children after the body was discovered.

“It’s really sad that at 12 years old you feel like the only solution is to take your life,” a parent told NBC4.

The school released a statement following the incident:

“We are deeply saddened to report that a SEED DC student unexpectedly passed away this morning. This is of course a terrible tragedy for the family first and foremost, as well as for the entire SEED Community,” the statement said. “We ask that you respect the privacy of the family and of our community of scholars and teachers in their mourning.”

