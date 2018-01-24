Photo cred: © Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK, Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports, © Sipa USA-USA TODAY NETWORK

The last we heard from J. Holiday, he was putting us to bed, now he’s at the center of online criticism after calling out Beyoncé, SZA, and Cardi B over the content of their music.

J. Holiday is still pissed that he lost to Mary J. Blige in 2009 at the #GRAMMYs for Best Contemporary R&B Album. Bless. pic.twitter.com/yNVg0yp5aH — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) January 23, 2018

Holiday’s gripe is with the lack of black men representation at the the 2018 Grammys and how said artists use their heartbreak as inspiration behind their music.

“I got daughters, man. Beyonce, Cardi B, SZA — all y’all motherf*ckers — stop using that f*cking pain to make it okay to say some bullsh*t on your record and get nominated for a Grammy for going through some bullsh*t. Because so have I as a black motherf*cking man,” Holiday said.

The internet wasn’t buying what the “Bed” singer was selling.

J Holiday done rose from the bed and lost his damn mind 😭 — Coonfucious (@Blike_Dante) January 23, 2018

As if it's not bad enough having your career in the garbage, you further decide to commit social suicide by insulting BEYONCÉ ?? J. Holiday is now banished to the same island we sent Keri Hilson to. — CleverlyChloé (@CleverlyChloe) January 23, 2018

J. Holiday is 33 and looks like mulch and misery. If that doesn’t make you want to add another glass of water to your day then nothing will. — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) January 23, 2018

I honestly don't know why anyone would listen to anything J. Holiday said out his mouth that wasn't written by Dream anyway — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh…. (@DragonflyJonez) January 24, 2018

J. Holiday said Beyoncé gives us bullshit ass music. Beyoncé told us to leave out man at home cuz the club full of ballers whose pockets full grown. That’s fucking wisdom. J. Holiday talking about naps and shit. Sleep is for the weak! — 👑Keish👑 (@Keishish) January 23, 2018

someone tell J Holiday that Black women speaking on our experiences does not mean that Black men can't speak on their's. In fact, Jay Z did it… and he was nominated for 7 Grammys. https://t.co/eLDo35ccKs — Iniko (@arielle_newton) January 23, 2018

Alternate headline: “J. Holiday emerges from involuntary retirement to rant about successful black female artists using the standard fare emotional fodder that goes into most music” https://t.co/0yrVVanCFL — Zoé (@ztsamudzi) January 23, 2018

J Holiday is still with us? https://t.co/L0XLC33N9k — Kay (@KaylarWill) January 23, 2018

J holiday: *breathes*

Everyone on Twitter, collectively: pic.twitter.com/Z8N8CXWXUy — Child Support Enthusiast (@BtSquared2) January 23, 2018

Where tf is “j holiday” this nigga went to bed and neva got up since 😩😭 — We$t (@CjayyTaughtHer) January 15, 2018

J. Holiday…who's known for his song "Bed"…wants black women to stop singing about their pain/personal experiences. pic.twitter.com/6NwxGhjrzz — A Queen. (@_Oh_Bee) January 23, 2018

Just watched that J. Holiday rant. "No disrespect, I got a daughter…" Is the official warning for "I'm finna drop some misogyny on your head." — rayneutron (@RayNeutron) January 23, 2018

How is J. Holiday gonna come for Beyoncé, Cardi, & SZA talkmbout "stop using your pain & bs stories for music bc I've been through stuff too" WELL MAKE SOME MUSIC THEN TF. Rappers do the same thing. All musicians do, music is storytelling. pic.twitter.com/86F8A1g3h4 — Chips N' Queso (@50ShadesOfTx) January 23, 2018

J. Holiday somersaults out of his unmade bed of irrelevance to criticize some of the biggest names in music: https://t.co/11vjZtMfML pic.twitter.com/rCenJdap55 — The Root (@TheRoot) January 23, 2018

J Holiday and Ja Rule tryna fight their way out of the #tbt bunker pic.twitter.com/sKZMfeAymJ — aggytha christie (they/them) (@moepriester) January 23, 2018

Coming at black women & Beyoncé simultaneously will never end well. Idk what J Holiday was trying to accomplish 😂 — 👑LordJacques (@BLJ_GOD) January 23, 2018

Damn why J Holiday goin in on the sisters tho? He couldn't have used Taylor Swift or some damn body else to make these points? I swear… — Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) January 23, 2018

