The last we heard from J. Holiday, he was putting us to bed, now he’s at the center of online criticism after calling out Beyoncé, SZA, and Cardi B over the content of their music.
Holiday’s gripe is with the lack of black men representation at the the 2018 Grammys and how said artists use their heartbreak as inspiration behind their music.
“I got daughters, man. Beyonce, Cardi B, SZA — all y’all motherf*ckers — stop using that f*cking pain to make it okay to say some bullsh*t on your record and get nominated for a Grammy for going through some bullsh*t. Because so have I as a black motherf*cking man,” Holiday said.
The internet wasn’t buying what the “Bed” singer was selling.
