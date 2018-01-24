Should a man be able to relinquish responsibility for his baby up until the 18th week of a woman’s pregnancy?
A Washington Post article on a proposal by a Swedish political group that would give a man the ability to do this has sparked a long discussion among WPGC’s audience.
There was mixed reactions on the idea after the Joe Clair Morning show discussed the story Wednesday morning.
The group proposed an idea which would give men the right to a “legal abortion” of an unborn child, according to the Washington Post.
The idea would allow “a potential father to legally abdicate his responsibility toward the child up to the 18th week of a woman’s pregnancy,” reports the Post.
This would take away the man’s rights to visit the child but he also would not have to pay any child support.
Check out the responses from the WPGC audience.
So, what do you think?
Follow @WPGC on Twitter