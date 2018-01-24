Should a man be able to relinquish responsibility for his baby up until the 18th week of a woman’s pregnancy?

A Washington Post article on a proposal by a Swedish political group that would give a man the ability to do this has sparked a long discussion among WPGC’s audience.

There was mixed reactions on the idea after the Joe Clair Morning show discussed the story Wednesday morning.

The group proposed an idea which would give men the right to a “legal abortion” of an unborn child, according to the Washington Post.

The idea would allow “a potential father to legally abdicate his responsibility toward the child up to the 18th week of a woman’s pregnancy,” reports the Post.

This would take away the man’s rights to visit the child but he also would not have to pay any child support.

Check out the responses from the WPGC audience.

This would be a huge financial strain on many single mothers… https://t.co/7UMgz8sssS — Molly Carter (@BrandiMishonna) January 24, 2018

Men aren't allowed a choice — Musik (@SpecialistMusik) January 24, 2018

This is stupid. Men shouldn't have the right to tell a woman to get an abortion to get out of claiming a child although it's a double edged sword because there are men who want to keep a baby and the woman will still abort it. 🤔 — Charles bein Charles (@HeStill_IceCold) January 24, 2018

I've always wondered about forcing a parent to be a parent. Even financially. Like, if you don't even want to attempt to take care of the child do you even need to be in contact with the kid or the mother? It really sucks for all parties. I also have no children so…. idk. https://t.co/4iHsQu3TA9 — lil uzi dessert (@ImaniOrWhatever) January 24, 2018

Morally is pretty trash, but it happens anyway. Making legalities out of it probably not a horrible idea. Wonder if this would include a restraining order of some sort for the father. https://t.co/b1HQOcO1jt — Flavor Ramon (@AllenYork) January 24, 2018

A whole ass mess https://t.co/xKiUwMQcwk — 🗣️NEXT CALLER (@BringTheBeatIn) January 24, 2018

I may be the only person who think this is great. https://t.co/4YX0Ivik7x — Dream Those Dreams- R.I.P. Combat (@MIB_JADE) January 24, 2018

let’s not and forget anyone ever brought this up https://t.co/K2xNR7MrAZ — ⋆ Hoshi-Gumi ⋆ Gang (@play_on_verbs) January 24, 2018

1. There is an imbalance re: abortion. Once pregnant, a man has no ability to terminate the pregnancy if he's not ready for it. A woman does. 2. This long fantasized idea isn't right. It attempts to coerce a woman into having an abortion with the threat of an absentee father. https://t.co/ASzDX4d5d8 — KYLE A.B. (@kyalbr) January 24, 2018

Nah. I know situations where people have planned the pregnancy then once it’s successful they decide they want to change their mind. https://t.co/uzaR8qd6n9 — BooBooTheFool (@BaskInRobynn) January 24, 2018

Great idea! All the deadbeats can get the hell on early! https://t.co/mQzYgEyrVJ — Kari 🕊 (@OhSoEffortless_) January 24, 2018

I know a situation right now where a girl decided to have a child and it’s not a good situation. More importantly the man that got her pregnant told her he didn’t want a child and they were not in a relationship. She decided to have it anyway (her choice) but I can see — BADNAYNAY (@808sNcupcakes) January 24, 2018

It’s not complicated at all. Protection or abstain. It really is that simple. Sex is not an imposition. You can choose not to with people you say you don’t want a relationship with. — LD (@editorlxn) January 24, 2018

Thats fine. Some women dont wanna be bothered with the man and would rather do the parenting solo, but end up getting pressured by the man to have an abortion. — BALDIE (@baldheadgyrl) January 24, 2018

😐 "Abdicate" man get out of here — Chels (@ChelsIsRight) January 24, 2018

Men practice this anyway, but i think this makes this legally "a mans right to choose". Its slightly better to have it in writing so a mom can tell their child officially their dad doesn't want to be a dad & cant meet them either when they start asking questions. — Rebecca (@morrbecky) January 24, 2018

I’d never do this and probably could never respect another man that did, but some of the reasoning people in your mentions are using is the SAME reasoning Republicans use to try to outlaw abortion. A child isn’t punishment for sex. I see the legal reasoning behind this. — Samurai Jack (@IntrepidSoul1) January 24, 2018

Ridiculous, the child deserves support

from both parents. An unborn child

has no say in weather it's born or

not, it's care is a priority. — IG: ThatKiddSeex (@Seexmillion) January 24, 2018

This is complete madness. Society is obsessed with not holding men accountable. https://t.co/fPXKHSS2MM — Negrita (@HustleAndFro_) January 24, 2018

So, what do you think?

