Filed Under:pgpd, PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY

One man was stabbed and killed overnight in Prince George’s County and another was shot later in a separate incident.

Officers were first called to the 6700 block of Geneva Lane in Camp Springs at approximately 12:25 a.m. They found an adult man on the scene suffering from stab wounds, he was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Police didn’t provide any further details.

At around 2:40 a.m., officers responded to the 9000 block of Ballard Lane in the Clinton area for a shooting. They discovered a man laying on the roadway

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition. Detectives are working to establish a suspect and motive in the shooting.

Authorities ask anyone with information on either case to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live