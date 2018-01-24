One man was stabbed and killed overnight in Prince George’s County and another was shot later in a separate incident.
Officers were first called to the 6700 block of Geneva Lane in Camp Springs at approximately 12:25 a.m. They found an adult man on the scene suffering from stab wounds, he was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.
Police didn’t provide any further details.
At around 2:40 a.m., officers responded to the 9000 block of Ballard Lane in the Clinton area for a shooting. They discovered a man laying on the roadway
The shooting victim was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition. Detectives are working to establish a suspect and motive in the shooting.
Authorities ask anyone with information on either case to call 1-866-411-TIPS.