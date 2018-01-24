Photo: Paul Abell / USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

Rapid-fire wordplay abounds in the new Lil Wayne song “Big Bad Wolf,” which will be included on the rapper’s upcoming mixtape Dedication 6 Reloaded.

The release will be a companion to Dedication 6, which came out December 25, 2017. The new mixtape, which has no release date yet, will be the next offering from the Dedication series, which Wayne launched in 2005 with producer DJ Drama.

Dedication 6 Reloaded will also include a remix of JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s “Family Feud” featuring Drake, reports Pitchfork.

Check out “Big Bad Wolf,” which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.