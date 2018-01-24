The Drake vs. Joe Budden beef continues to flourish.
Drake recently released a “Scary Hours EP” which included two songs, “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity.” On “Diplomatic Immunity,” Drizzy appears to takes shots at Budden.
“Sh** is complex like short n***as ‘round tall ladies/ I gotta watch who I’m talkin’ to like it’s all ages,” Drake spits. “I’ve seen buddin’ careers turn to sit around and talk about other careers/ judgin’ their peers/ Knowledge from n***as who did not contribute to none of this here.”
Drake subs Budden with the play on words. “Buddin” refers to Budden (obviously), then he continues to talk about Budden’s post-rap career in which he critiques rappers in a debate style show.
Budden responded on his weekly podcast, “The Joe Budden Podcast.”
Here’s the conversation below:
Parks: What’d you think of the song?
Budden: * Makes some noise * ..It was dope.
Rory: That’s what you got? It was dope?
Joe: *Chuckles* I was just trying to feel the room out.
Mal: They are good records though.
Budden: I didn’t hear the second record.
Some time passes as they discuss both records.
Mal: Listen. I would just like to rewind the tape to when I said Drake and Joe was gonna dance… I tried to tell em. That was him asking for a dance, by the way…if you didn’t know that. I don’t know if you accepted the dance or not.
Budden: Wait wait wait. This just took a turn. This just got interesting. Mal what are you talking about?
Mal: What am I talking about? I’m talking what the world is talking about. He asked you for a dance, you still sitting down. How many songs need to play before you get up and dance?
Budden: You not saying that…you’re kidding right now. You are joking right now.
Mal: I’m SERIOUS. He’s asking for a dance.
Rory: In Joe’s defense, Joe was dancing on the top of his head for 6 months. Drake would not even come to the venue.
Budden: I was at the prom…on the floor. Killing the dance floor. Now, I’m out of school. How you tryna dance with a ni**a that’s gone? Let me just say…I do not think that’s what that was. Maybe my interpretation is off.
Parks: How do you think that “Jealous One’s Envy” was a diss but not this?
Budden: That was 100% a diss?
The group then asks Budden who he thinks Drake was talking about.
Budden: This is wordplay. I don’t take this as a diss. I think the newer generation don’t really know what a diss is anymore so any time you are directing something towards somebody…
Mal: This is a definitely a diss.
Budden: How?
Mal: Says rap lyrics… “I’ve seen buddin’ careers turn to sit around and talk about other careers”
Budden: Where’s the diss? Tell me where the diss is?
Mal: That whole bar is a diss.
Budden: How? It’s true.
Mal: Disses are usually true though.
Budden: I don’t see where you going here. Him saying “I’ve seen buddin’ careers turn to sit around and talk about other careers”..I mean that shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody. I mean, he clearly said how he felt about my career on “No Shoppin,” when he said there was promise there and you fell flat on your fu**ing face.
Mal: That was a diss right?
Budden: It’s not a diss.
Rory: Do you think people could interpret sitting around, judging other people as a good thing?
Budden: I didn’t know that you should judge it anyway.
Parks: There was some salt in that bar.
Mal: A little bit? A whole bottle of Lowrys. I know salt when I see salt.
Budden: Let me just say I didn’t take it that way…..first of all…he can’t be asking me to dance two years after a dance.
Rory: Yeah you can. Nas did.
Mal: This is where you fell on his list of priorities. He didn’t feel like asking you to dance at that moment.
Parks: A lot of people have asked you to dance way after the dance by the way.
Budden: Like?
Parks: Jay Z
Budden: JAY Z did not want to dance.
Mal: He’s still on the dance floor?
Budden: WHO?
Mal: JAY!
Budden: You think Jay wanna dance with me?
Mal & Parks: YES!
The group goes on a random tangent about JAY Z.
Budden: I certainly don’t think Drake is trying to dance with me…two years after the fact.
Rory: He’s inviting you to the dance.
Budden: Even after he DM’d me? And told me that he supports me?
Mal: Yes.
Budden: I’m not longer dancing though. I’m retired from dancing. My feet are done.
Are you surprised that Budden doesn’t wanna dance with Drake?