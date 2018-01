Listen to WPGC 95.5 all week for your chance to win two tickets to the TDE Championship Tour on Friday, June 1, at Jiffy Lube Live.

The tour features TDE artists Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, and Lance Skiiiwalker.

The presale starts January 25 at 10 a.m. and go on sale at noon on Friday, January 26.

Courtesy of Live Nation