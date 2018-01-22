Filed Under:niecy nash, niecy nash sterling k brown, sterling brown niecy nash
Niecy Nash literally couldn’t help but screech in excitement as she opened up the envelope revealing that Sterling K. Brown had won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards.

Nash had a specific request while she presented the award with actress Olivia Munn; she gets to announce Brown as the winner because he’s black.

“You can say anybody who’s Asian that’s nominated,” Nash told Munn.

The “This Is Us” star was the first black actor to win for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.

Just earlier this month, Brown became the first black actor to win the Golden Globe for best actor in a TV drama.

