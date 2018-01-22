Comedian Steve Brown was attacked during his set Sunday night at a comedy club in South Carolina. The scary footage shows a man on stage trying to hit Brown with mic stand and then a stool.

The video shows the two men squaring up and swinging on each other for close to 30 seconds before anyone intervenes. The man who attacked Brown even grabbed weapons during the fight.

Brown was understandably upset by the lack of security. Brown let fans know that, outside of a couple scratches and bruises, he was indeed okay following the incident.

Man, talk about a scary scene!

