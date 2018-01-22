Comedian Steve Brown was attacked during his set Sunday night at a comedy club in South Carolina. The scary footage shows a man on stage trying to hit Brown with mic stand and then a stool.
The video shows the two men squaring up and swinging on each other for close to 30 seconds before anyone intervenes. The man who attacked Brown even grabbed weapons during the fight.
Brown was understandably upset by the lack of security. Brown let fans know that, outside of a couple scratches and bruises, he was indeed okay following the incident.
First off let me start by saying Thanks for the calls and messages from friends, fans and my family. With that being said, let me say this. This unprovoked attacked that happened to me tonight is a reminder of why these comedy clubs should have well equipped PROFESSIONAL security to protect us entertainers who bring their club so much money. I thank God for looking out for me and giving my old ass the ability to Bob and weave because this could have ended in horrible way.
Man, talk about a scary scene!
Follow @WPGC on Twitter
Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter