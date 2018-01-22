Mandatory Credit: Zoe Meyers/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK

Top Dawg Entertainment has announced a nationwide tour which is set to kick off in May…and they’re coming to Jiffy Lube Live on June 1.

Presale starts January 24 at 10 a.m.

The tour will feature TDE artists Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab Soul, Inglewood SiR, and SkiiWalker.

Here are the show dates:

Fri. May 04 Vancouver, BC* Rogers Arena

Sun. May 06 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Tue. May 08 Oakland, CA* Oracle Arena

Thu. May 10 Los Angeles, CA* The Forum

Sun. May 13 San Diego, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

Mon. May 14 Phoenix, AZ Ak. Chin Pavilion

Tue. May 15 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Thu. May 17 Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion

Fri. May 18 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater

Sat. May 19 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Tue. May 22 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed. May 23 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Fri. May 25 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Sat. May 26 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun. May 27 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Tue. May 29 New York, NY* Madison Square Garden

Wed. May 30 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Fri. Jun 01 Bristow, VA (DC) Jiffy Lube Live

Sat. Jun 02 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Sun. Jun 03 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

Tue. Jun 05 Boston, MA Xfinity Center

Thu. Jun 07 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

Fri. Jun 08 Philadelphia, PA BB&T Pavilion

Sat. Jun 09 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Tue. Jun 12 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Wed. Jun 13 Detroit, MI* DTE Energy Music Theatre

Fri. Jun 15 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat. Jun 16 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion

