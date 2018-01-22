Mandatory Credit: Zoe Meyers/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK
Top Dawg Entertainment has announced a nationwide tour which is set to kick off in May…and they’re coming to Jiffy Lube Live on June 1.
Presale starts January 24 at 10 a.m.
The tour will feature TDE artists Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab Soul, Inglewood SiR, and SkiiWalker.
- Here are the show dates:
Fri. May 04 Vancouver, BC* Rogers Arena
- Sat. May 05 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre
- Sun. May 06 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
- Tue. May 08 Oakland, CA* Oracle Arena
- Thu. May 10 Los Angeles, CA* The Forum
- Sun. May 13 San Diego, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
- Mon. May 14 Phoenix, AZ Ak. Chin Pavilion
- Tue. May 15 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
- Thu. May 17 Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion
- Fri. May 18 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater
- Sat. May 19 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
- Tue. May 22 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Wed. May 23 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre
- Fri. May 25 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
- Sat. May 26 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Sun. May 27 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Tue. May 29 New York, NY* Madison Square Garden
- Wed. May 30 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Fri. Jun 01 Bristow, VA (DC) Jiffy Lube Live
- Sat. Jun 02 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
- Sun. Jun 03 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
- Tue. Jun 05 Boston, MA Xfinity Center
- Thu. Jun 07 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre
- Fri. Jun 08 Philadelphia, PA BB&T Pavilion
- Sat. Jun 09 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Tue. Jun 12 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
- Wed. Jun 13 Detroit, MI* DTE Energy Music Theatre
- Fri. Jun 15 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Sat. Jun 16 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion
For tickets and show info, click here.