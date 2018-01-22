Filed Under:DussePalooza, hennypalooza, HennyPalooza Pivots to DussePalooza
Photo via @DussePalooza

Popular social event series HennyPalooza is rebranding as DussePalooza.

After announcing a December date would be the last Hennypalooza, the crew surprised their followers Monday afternoon, announcing that they were back and rebranding as DussePalooza.

The group’s Twitter account explained that Hennessy, the previous liquor company associated with the events, didn’t value “the young, ambitious, creative minorities that are actually the culture that they claim to be a part of.”

Check out the full explanation below.

