Popular social event series HennyPalooza is rebranding as DussePalooza.

After announcing a December date would be the last Hennypalooza, the crew surprised their followers Monday afternoon, announcing that they were back and rebranding as DussePalooza.

The group’s Twitter account explained that Hennessy, the previous liquor company associated with the events, didn’t value “the young, ambitious, creative minorities that are actually the culture that they claim to be a part of.”

Same Party. Same Crew. New Rules. #DussePalooza is here, Henny Palooza is no more… pic.twitter.com/A61K3sgnFz — Dusse Palooza (@DussePalooza) January 22, 2018

So in order for us to elevate this self made brand, we had to find the proper partner. Someone who speaks like us, knows us, looks like us. — Dusse Palooza (@DussePalooza) January 22, 2018

They don't value us, us being the young, ambitious, creative minorities that are actually the culture that they claim to be a part of. — Dusse Palooza (@DussePalooza) January 22, 2018

For years, you've all asked "why doesn't Hennessy support you guys?" The answer is quite simple… — Dusse Palooza (@DussePalooza) January 22, 2018

The truth is, after 50 shows and 5 years we knew it was time to level all the way up. — Dusse Palooza (@DussePalooza) January 22, 2018

A lot of people asked what that meant really? Last one ever? For a while? What's next? Etc. — Dusse Palooza (@DussePalooza) January 22, 2018

So… — Dusse Palooza (@DussePalooza) January 22, 2018

