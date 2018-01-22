(Image Courtesy of Dreamstime)

The Senate may have voted to end the shutdown, but you can still take advantage of drink specials around D.C. before the government reopens.

* All Hank’s Restaurants are offering deals for those with a government ID. The four oyster bars have happy hour-priced oysters, Hank’s Pasta Bar has all-day happy hour, and Hank’s Cocktail Bar has all-day happy hour food and drink specials along with $9 Hot Toddies.

* Logan Tavern (1423 P St. NW) is offering 13-ounce draft beers for $5 and happy hour all day at the bar.

* The Midlands Beer Garden (3333 Georgia Ave. NW) has beer lovers covered with buy-one, get-one local drafts and mixed drinks all day.

* The Queen Vic (1206 H St. NE) is giving federal employees 30 percent off all drafts.

* Roofers Union (2446 18th St. NW) is getting sassy with its “Trumpty Dumpty Sat on a Wall” and “Orange Toddler” cocktails, half-price at $6.

* Wisdom (1432 Pennsylvania Ave. SE) has happy hour all night for those with a government ID, so drink up with $6 rail drinks, $2 off infused gin and tonics and $1 off beer and wine.

Find a full list of shutdown food and drink deals at Washingtonian.

