Photo: ISO / Brent Perniac / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Drake and Millie Bobby Brown have become fast friends.

The Stranger Things star and serious Drake fan revealed to E! News on the SAG Awards red carpet last weekend (Jan. 21) how she connected with the rapper backstage at one of his concerts.

“Drake is my man,” she beamed. “I love Drake! He’s amazing…This moment was amazing. I was in his dressing room with my whole family. He invited me to his dressing room and was like, ‘Just wanna say hi!’ and I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ He was having a fangirl moment. Or a fanboy moment. I was having a fangirl moment. A whole moment. And I’ll never forget it. It was a Drake moment.”

Watch Millie Bobby Brown gush over hanging out with Drake below.