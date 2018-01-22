Ciara found herself at the center of critcism on Sunday after she wrote a message encouraging single women to “level up” if they want to find a husband.
“#LevelUp. Don’t Settle,” she captioned the video.
In the video posted by the singer, Pastor John Gray says that “too many women want to be married but you’re walking in the spirit of ‘girlfriend.’”
Gray continues to address what he calls “single sisters,” with more scriptures from the bible.
“You’re not a wife when I marry you, you’re a wife when I find you,” he said, “But a wife is not the presence of a ring, it’s the presence of your character.”
Many people didn’t agree with Ciara’s post and let her know about it.
Ciara did respond to the backlash.
“I was once that girl wanting to be loved a certain way but was making the wrong choices. I found myself at my lowest moment. I was a single mom sitting at home, and I didn’t realize that the perfect love. I was looking for how God loves me, how he wants me to be love and how he was calling me to be as a mom and a woman. That is when I realized married or not married I.#LevelUp. Don’t Settle,” she wrote.
So, do you think Cici did or said anything wrong?
Follow @WPGC on Twitter
Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter