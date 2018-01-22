. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

Ciara found herself at the center of critcism on Sunday after she wrote a message encouraging single women to “level up” if they want to find a husband.

#LevelUp. Don’t Settle. A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 20, 2018 at 7:17am PST

“#LevelUp. Don’t Settle,” she captioned the video.

In the video posted by the singer, Pastor John Gray says that “too many women want to be married but you’re walking in the spirit of ‘girlfriend.’”

Gray continues to address what he calls “single sisters,” with more scriptures from the bible.

“You’re not a wife when I marry you, you’re a wife when I find you,” he said, “But a wife is not the presence of a ring, it’s the presence of your character.”

Many people didn’t agree with Ciara’s post and let her know about it.

Ciara telling women to “Level up” and live “like a wife” so they can b married is astounding to me. Didn’t you need grace, mercy & compassion when you were being dragged up and down the Internet for the Future situation? How quickly ppl forget when they reach a perch of privilege — CiCi Adams (@CiCiAdams_) January 21, 2018

This Ciara business is another reminder that Rihanna is always right. — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) January 21, 2018

Ciara even got MLK's daughter out here like "…..nah" — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh…. (@DragonflyJonez) January 22, 2018

Future with the subtle Ciara shade… pic.twitter.com/gJ24D3LCtR — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) January 22, 2018

And the way y’all keep centering Ciara’s tweet into a debate about acting like a wife versus acting like a hoe proves that women are forced into choosing between two identities — elexus jionde (@Lexual__) January 22, 2018

So if Beyoncé said “act like a wife” y’all wouldn’t be running your mouths 😂🤔 #ciara — Juice Guru (@Angie_HeartsYOU) January 21, 2018

Ciara did respond to the backlash.

❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 21, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

“I was once that girl wanting to be loved a certain way but was making the wrong choices. I found myself at my lowest moment. I was a single mom sitting at home, and I didn’t realize that the perfect love. I was looking for how God loves me, how he wants me to be love and how he was calling me to be as a mom and a woman. That is when I realized married or not married I.#LevelUp. Don’t Settle,” she wrote.

So, do you think Cici did or said anything wrong?

