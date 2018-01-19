(Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/MCT/Sipa USA)

Mo’Nique is asking for people to boycott Netlix for what she calls gender bias and color bias.

“Hey my loves, I am asking that you stand with me and boycott Netflix for gender bias and color bias. I was offered a $500,000 deal last week to do a comedy special,” she said. “However, Amy Schumer was offered $11 million, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, $20 million.”

She then explained how Schumer even received a raise from her original agreement.

“Then Amy Schumer went back and renegotiated 2 more million dollars because she said, ‘I shouldn’t get what the men are getting, they’re legends. However I should get more’ and Netflix agreed,” she said.

When we asked Netflix to explain the difference, why the money was so different, they said, ‘Well, we believe that’s what Monique will bring.’ We said, ‘What about my resume?’ They said ‘We don’t go off of resumes.’ Then we asked them, ‘What was it about Amy Schumer?’ and they said, ‘Well, she sold out Madison Square Garden twice and she had a big movie over the summer.’ Is that not Amy Schumer’s resume? And then Netflix said, ‘By the way, we believe Monique is a legend too.’ Why shouldn’t I get what the legends are getting? Please stand with me in this boycott of Neftlix. I love us for real.”

The comedian previously went on a serious tirade during a 2017 comedy special in which she called out Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey and “Precious” director Lee Daniels in her rant about being blackballed in Hollywood.

