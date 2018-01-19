Remy Ma (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Remy Ma celebrates women of all colors with her new single, “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown),” released on Friday. The rapper joined Poet on Friday to talk about her IVF journey and the track with Chris Brown.

Remy’s single is the follow-up to her hit “Wake Me Up” with Lil Kim. Both will be featured on Remy’s forthcoming album “7 Winters & 6 Summers.”

An Instagram hater inspired the single, the rapper revealed. “Strangely, it started with a post that I put on my social media,” she told Poet. “Someone had commented that they think I’d be pretty if I wasn’t so dark-skinned.”

The conversation that sparked among Remy and her friends inspired her to write a track for people who “get treated differently based on the tone that their skin is in,” she said. This colorism “goes on in so many races and so many different nationalities.”

She wants her fans to know “there is magic in your melanin. Your brown is pretty, and there’s nothing wrong with it.”

Listen to the full interview with Remy Ma below:

And check out the new single for yourself:

Remy’s album is due later this year.

