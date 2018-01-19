(Photo by Carline Jean/Sun Sentinel/TNS)

Dieuson Octave, a.k.a. Kodak Black, was arrested after his home was raided in South Florida on Thursday night.

The rapper was arrested on charges of grand theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, child neglect, two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon and two counts of probation violation, according to various sources.

Police had a search warrant to raid Kodak Black's crib today.. he was on Instagram Live while it happened. They took computers, cell phones, etc as evidence. — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) January 19, 2018

Kodak Black was indicted in October of 2017 on first-degree sexual assault charges stemming from an incident in 2016 (via Pitchfork)

The rapper was released from jail and put on probation in 2017 on separate charges.

He was originally arrested in November 2016 for the assault on a woman at a Comfort Inn and Suites in Florence County, South Carolina earlier that year in February.

