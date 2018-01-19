Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

*Warning: This post contains explicit language.*

Ja Rule is taking us back in time. The New York rapper called out 50 Cent, who he beefed with for much of the early 2000s, on Twitter Friday morning.

Rule was responding to an interview 50 did during a press run for new film “Den of Thieves” where he said he’d put Ja Rule to bed, according to XXL.

In the same interview, 50 Cent’s costar, and Ice Cube’s son, O’ Shea Jackson Jr., said he threw Ja Rule’s CD out of the window after he beefed with 50.

Check out Ja Rule’s NSFW Twitter rant below.

Nah what’s funny is @50cent let’s women and MEN play with his butthole… that’s kinda funny 😂🤣😭 https://t.co/xBl8kDSKsH — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Dick riding is NOT a form of transportation… it’s getting you nowhere!!! — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

From NOW ON EVERYONE CAN REFER TO @50cent as #ticklebooty not fif not fiddy… #ticklebooty 😂🤣😭 that’s his name call him it to his FACE he ain’t gonna do SHIT… and if he does sue him like he did me… #Murderinctvseries — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Y’all really think @50cent is tuff??? Lmao this nigga is trash 1 good album lol — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

And to all you journalist, bloggers, radio personalities DONT BE SCARED TO ASK @50cent why did he get an order of protection or did I whoop him out at the studio or did he talk to the feds… #bitchassnigga — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

We call them victims were I’m from… https://t.co/JhDqxFC3Lm — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Fun hip hop FACT: @50cent is PUSSY… — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Yeah I do @50cent got beat up, stabbed and shot what do you remember??? 😩 https://t.co/NDq3fLoLtr — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Let’s be clear I mind my business… but for some reason @50cent keeps my name in his mouth… I think he’d rather have my dick in his mouth lmao… #bitchassnigga #ticklebooty — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Yo @OsheaJacksonJr stay sucker free my brother… @50cent ain’t killing nothing ain’t letting nothing die… I smell pussy is that you fif lol… — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Come on let’s keep it a buck @50cent is my son my student young paddawan lol you owe me your life boy… — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

I own your soul @50cent 😂🤣😭 and EVERYONE sees it now… your my bitch!!! — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Of course, people couldn’t wait to react to the beef online.

Me listening to Ja Rule & 50 Cent diss tracks in 2018 pic.twitter.com/dKHbHGcVtU — Matt (@MattMakesMeSick) January 19, 2018

50 gonna mess around and have a Ja Rule lookalike on the new season of "Power" and kill him like he did with his son–I mean "Sean" — Kar Logan (@karyewest) January 19, 2018

Ja Rule must have woke up and his alarm played Wanksta and went downstairs and saw his family binge watching Power — Ave (@SebastianAvenue) January 19, 2018

You gotta respect 50 and ja rule beef. Cuz they been hating each other for damn near 20 years now. 😂😂😂😂 U new niggaz will let a nigga kill yo momma and then do a song wit the nigga after the funeral — lil duval (@lilduval) January 19, 2018

"I smell pussy is that you ja?" 50 in 2004 "No it's not. You is" – Ja rule. 14 years later — Soon Come (@SoloDahJedi) January 19, 2018

Ja Rule was at home listening to “I Smell Pussy” on that G-Unit Beg For Mercy album, and got mad all over again. — yes (@iAmTerrace) January 19, 2018

Ja rule wants smoke with 50 cent pic.twitter.com/qpuX2HRAKw — Young Realness (@Tha_Kota) January 19, 2018

*15 years later* " I just think its funny how…" – Ja Rule — The Mac Mittens of the Team (@iamhusk) January 19, 2018

So, is it 2018 or 2004?

