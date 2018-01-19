Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
*Warning: This post contains explicit language.*
Ja Rule is taking us back in time. The New York rapper called out 50 Cent, who he beefed with for much of the early 2000s, on Twitter Friday morning.
Rule was responding to an interview 50 did during a press run for new film “Den of Thieves” where he said he’d put Ja Rule to bed, according to XXL.
In the same interview, 50 Cent’s costar, and Ice Cube’s son, O’ Shea Jackson Jr., said he threw Ja Rule’s CD out of the window after he beefed with 50.
Check out Ja Rule’s NSFW Twitter rant below.
Of course, people couldn’t wait to react to the beef online.
So, is it 2018 or 2004?
Follow @WPGC on Twitter
Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter